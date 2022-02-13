New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Bruins Brunch: History should regard Tuukka Rask as one of the franchise’s best

By

Tuukka Rask
Tuukka Rask retired this week after 564 career games and 308 wins with the Bruins. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Getty Images)

Tuukka Rask’s comeback ended last week with the veteran’s retirement announcement after four games.

Rask, who turns 35 next month, was no longer in his prime. After offseason hip surgery, he was supposed to return and provide all-star caliber goaltending to bolster the Bruins' playoff hopes. However, the physical complications were too much. That leaves the B’s net to Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman now and in the foreseeable future.

For Rask, the numbers speak for themselves: 564 regular season games, another 104 in the playoffs with 355 total wins — all franchise records.

His 52 shutouts are second in team history behind Cecil “Tiny” Thompson (74), who played from 1928-38, well before players used curved sticks. Rask’s .921 save percentage puts him in the top five among all NHL goalies all time, in the company of Hall of Famers like Dominik Hasek and Ken Dryden.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Fabian Lysell

Bruins prospects: Ranking the top-10 players in Boston’s pipeline

With the 2021-22 hockey season well underway, the assessments are in for the state of the Boston Bruins system, and it is time to rank…
Read More
Brad Marchand

Bruins Brunch: Grading the first half and some additions that could help B’s playoff push

Halfway through the season, the Boston Bruins are fourth in the Atlantic Division at 26-14-3, nine points ahead of the Detroit Red Wings with four…
Read More
Linus Ullmark

Bruins Brunch: Linus Ullmark’s confidence rising at just the right time

When the Boston Bruins re-signed Tuukka Rask, the move made the team better. As for how much of an impact he’ll make and how long…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter