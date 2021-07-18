New England Hockey Journal

Bruins Brunch: Brandon Carlo re-signs, farewell to Kevan Miller, expansion draft and more

Defenseman Brandon Carlo has signed a six-year extension with the Boston Bruins. (Getty Images)

It was a busy week for the Boston Bruins, with the announcement of defenseman Brandon Carlo’s six-year extension, the announcement by veteran Kevan Miller that he is calling it quits and the submission of the team’s protection list for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

With the Expansion and 2021 NHL Entry Drafts less than a week away, followed by the annual free agent frenzy on the 28th of July, everything is heating up as the summer rolls on.

In this week's edition, we break down the Carlo extension, salute Miller, predict who the B's will lose in the expansion draft. For a bonus, we'll some tidbits about the Boston coaching staff, a possible return to North America for a B's prospect, and we look at one last first-round draft target before the big event on Friday.

