Bruins Brunch: Bergeron wins award, Frederic re-signs, and more

Trent Frederic handles the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden. (Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Interesting week in the NHL, with the Boston Bruins active, while the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning punched their tickets to the Stanley Cup final.

For many B's fans, this is a pick your poison scenario, as the 'Bolts are looking to repeat after knocking Boston out a year and finishing off the NY Islanders in a seven-game semifinal series that went down to the wire Friday. The Canadiens got stellar play in net from Carey Price and key contributions from key veterans like Corey Perry and Paul Byron, but the story of the series was electric rookie sniper Cole Caufield.

How did the diminutive Wisconsin native slip to 15th overall in the 2019 NHL draft with his rifle release and ability to score from anywhere? Draft watchers are already looking at where he would go in a re-do of the first round. The B’s had no shot at Caufield, and so it will fall to other teams and their fans in front of Montreal to wonder what might have been.