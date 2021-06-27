New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Bruins Brunch: Bergeron wins award, Frederic re-signs, and more

By

Trent Frederic handles the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden. (Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Interesting week in the NHL, with the Boston Bruins active, while the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning punched their tickets to the Stanley Cup final.

For many B's fans, this is a pick your poison scenario, as the 'Bolts are looking to repeat after knocking Boston out a year and finishing off the NY Islanders in a seven-game semifinal series that went down to the wire Friday. The Canadiens got stellar play in net from Carey Price and key contributions from key veterans like Corey Perry and Paul Byron, but the story of the series was electric rookie sniper Cole Caufield.

How did the diminutive Wisconsin native slip to 15th overall in the 2019 NHL draft with his rifle release and ability to score from anywhere? Draft watchers are already looking at where he would go in a re-do of the first round. The B’s had no shot at Caufield, and so it will fall to other teams and their fans in front of Montreal to wonder what might have been.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Bruins Brunch: Coaching changes, a draft target, and more

Happy Father's Day and welcome to the first edition of Bruins Brunch, a weekly column dedicated to the Boston Bruins. I am honored to be…
Read More

Projecting USA Hockey’s roster for 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

USA Hockey will select its team for the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup starting this Thursday. The 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, taking place Aug. 2-8 in…
Read More

Why you should watch these five USHL forwards in 2021-22

The 2020-21 hockey season was a turbulent one because of the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but several players in the USA's only Tier…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter