Bruins Brunch: 5 big questions to answer before NHL playoffs begin

David Pastrnak is back in the lineup after an eight-game absence, reaching a career milestone. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Getty Images)

The NHL regular season is coming to a close, and the Boston Bruins have four games left.

Starting with Sunday’s matchup against the archrival Montreal Canadiens, the B’s have one week to get a final tune-up and determine their first-round playoff opponent. In about two months, one of 16 playoff teams will raise the Stanley Cup.

With the return of David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and Linus Ullmark to the lineup in Saturday’s 3-1 matinee win at home over the New York Rangers, a potential playoff opponent, Boston got some swagger back. The trio was missed while they were out of action, but all three made immediate and important contributions to their team’s 48th victory.

Here are five questions we’ll look for the team to answer before the postseason kicks off on May 2.