David Krejci and the Bruins are closing in on extension that will keep the veteran center in Boston. (Getty Images)

There is a lot of news around the NHL in anticipation of today’s start of free agency at 12 p.m. EST.

This is a quick recap of what signings are in place (Mike Reilly), rumors linked to the Boston Bruins (Blake Coleman, Ryan Getzlaf, Derek Forbort) and look around the league at some players with area ties.. We also update the David Krejci situation.

We will be back later today with analysis on any B’s signings and news related to the region.