Brown men’s team looking to get back to the top of ECAC

Sophomore defenseman Tony Andreozzi is a key returner for Brown. (Brown Athletics).

Brown University men’s hockey might be poised for a renaissance. If so, it’s already upgraded its castle.

Meehan Auditorium, home of the Bears since 1961, underwent a $7.5 million overhaul that resulted in new dressing rooms for the Brown men’s and women’s hockey teams, team lounges, an exercise bike room, and even a training/hydrotherapy room.

Longtime Brown men’s head coach and former Bears defenseman Brendan Whittet (East Providence, R.I.) feels those renovations can only help his team, as it strives for the upper reaches of ECAC Hockey.

“It’s a testament to the importance of Brown hockey in the landscape of the university,” said Whittet, now in his 13th season at the helm of his alma mater, of the arena improvements. “It’s all the bells and whistles, all the players need to improve and be successful, as players and as a program.”