New England Hockey Journal

ECAC

Brown men’s team looking to get back to the top of ECAC

By

Sophomore defenseman Tony Andreozzi is a key returner for Brown. (Brown Athletics).

Brown University men’s hockey might be poised for a renaissance. If so, it’s already upgraded its castle.

Meehan Auditorium, home of the Bears since 1961, underwent a $7.5 million overhaul that resulted in new dressing rooms for the Brown men’s and women’s hockey teams, team lounges, an exercise bike room, and even a training/hydrotherapy room.

Longtime Brown men’s head coach and former Bears defenseman Brendan Whittet (East Providence, R.I.) feels those renovations can only help his team, as it strives for the upper reaches of ECAC Hockey.

“It’s a testament to the importance of Brown hockey in the landscape of the university,” said Whittet, now in his 13th season at the helm of his alma mater, of the arena improvements. “It’s all the bells and whistles, all the players need to improve and be successful, as players and as a program.”

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Brown men’s team looking to get back to the top of ECAC

Brown University men’s hockey might be poised for a renaissance. If so, it’s already upgraded its castle. Meehan Auditorium, home of the Bears since 1961,…
Read More

8 things we learned from first weekend of D1 men’s college hockey in New England

A new season of Division 1 men’s college hockey is underway. Seven New England clubs began regular-season play between Saturday and Sunday nights. The season-opening…
Read More

2023 NHL Draft Preview: Top 75 American prospects

The 2023 NHL Draft promises to be a strong one for prospects from the United States, including a few from New England. As many as…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter