Brendan Whittet to step down as Brown men’s head coach

Brendan Whittet has coached at Brown since 2009. (Brown Athletics)

Brown men’s hockey head coach Brendan Whittet will step down at the end of the season to take a family medical leave, according to a release from the school. The leave begins Feb. 20.

Assistant coach Jason Smith will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The school says they will begin a national search immediately.

“At this moment, I need to prioritize my family’s health and recovery and will be taking a family medical leave, as my energy needs to be directed toward my loved ones,” Whittet said.

The East Providence, R.I., native was hired in 2009 after being an assistant at Dartmouth from 1998 to 2009. He has won 149 games with Brown and led it to three ECAC tournament semifinal appearances.