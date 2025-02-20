Liam Guilderson has been a big part of Belmont's success this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It didn’t take Belmont coach Tim Foley long to see what kind of player he had in Liam Guilderson.

“Just a very skilled player. Great hands, great skater. Very high hockey IQ, just understands the game really well,” Foley said of the strengths that he first noticed in Guilderson. “He has gifts that most players don’t have, but what he’s not as good at, he works really hard to improve.”

Smaller in size? Sure. But the sophomore forward has been all that Foley described and then some, helping the No. 5 Marauders climb into the Division 1 upper echelon with their 15-6-1 record this season.

Guilderson posted 10 goals and 18 points as a freshman, but he has already shattered those marks while playing alongside senior Adam Bauer and junior Leo Packard on the team’s top line. As a result, he has 21 goals and 43 points this winter, joining the ranks of the state’s best players entering the postseason.