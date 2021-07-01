Breaking: Bruins assistant Jay Pandolfo joining Boston University staff

Jay Pandolfo during Boston Bruins development camp in July 2017. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bruins assistant coach Jay Pandolfo (Burlington, Mass.) will be joining the Boston University staff as an associate head coach, according to multiple sources. Head coach Albie O’Connell (Watertown, Mass.) informed his team today of the hiring.

Pandolfo, 46, was a standout player for BU from 1992 to 1996. He played on the 1995 NCAA championship team and captained the Terriers the following year, amassing 17 goals and 25 assists in 37 games. Pandolfo went straight to Boston University out of Burlington High School, a move that is unheard of these days.

Following his stellar college career, Pandolfo enjoyed a lengthy NHL career with the New Jersey Devils. Including the playoffs and 18 games with the Bruins to conclude his career, Pandolfo appeared in 1,030 NHL contests.