Boys prep rankings: Who is No. 1 entering the new season?

Joe Marchi enters as an offensive leader for Dexter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The hardest time to do the boys prep top 10 is now — before the season begins. As of now, at least one thing is clear: the three teams at the top are in their own tier.

After that, it’s extremely debatable.

These rankings will change drastically every week throughout the season. Right now, it’s going off of how the rosters are on paper. No team is without holes, which means volatility will be high.

On Tuesday, we'll take a look at the next 15 teams — and they're ranked No. 11-25.

Let’s dive in for the first time this season.