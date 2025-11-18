Boys prep rankings: Which teams will fight to get into the top 10?

Andover's Alex Theodore (left) chases after Winchendon's Steven Khonroo last season. (Zach Martin)

On Monday, I unveiled my preseason top 10 teams in boys prep hockey. That top 10 will change quite a bit throughout the season.

While those 10 teams enter as the favorites, the next 15 teams have nearly as good a case to be in there.

Looking back at last season's Next 15, Brunswick and Rivers were ranked No. 11 and 12 entering the season. Both finished in the Elite 8. St. Mark's was No. 15 and Deerfield was No. 18 — those schools finished as the top two in the Elite 8 come the tournament.

Things change — a lot.

Every one of these teams this year had a case for the Top 10. I expect many of the schools on this list to end up in my top 10 at some point.

Here are the next 15 teams after the top 10. I made sure to rank them, ensuring that I will receive endless praise at the end of the season when these all turn out to be right.

Let's dive in.