Dexter Southfield swept its two-game series with Brunswick this weekend. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The rankings changed a lot for one week in January. Don't get used to this every week.

There were some big matchups in the New England boys prep hockey world. One in particular created a new No. 1 team in the region.

However, there were also multiple upsets, and teams outside the top 10 made statements about getting back in.

Let's dive into the latest boys prep rankings.