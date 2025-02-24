New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Boys prep rankings: The final top 10 before the postseason

Avatar photo
By

Drew Keiver has 30 points in 23 games for No. 1 Deerfield. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Here we are — the final New England boys prep hockey rankings of the regular season. Come Sunday, the brackets will be out and the playoffs will get underway. 

It's the best time of year. 

But before all of that happens, we should look at where things stand entering the final week. And we aren't without our drama. 

There is a new No. 1 team in the region. For weeks, Dexter Southfield held onto that No. 1 spot without much competition from below. Leave it to the 11th hour. 

Elsewhere, the top 10 got a reshuffle and one new team entered. 

Let's dive in for one final time. 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Boys prep rankings: The final top 10 before the postseason

Here we are — the final New England boys prep hockey rankings of the regular season. Come Sunday, the brackets will be out, and the…
Read More
Emma Doucette and St. Mary's

8 girls MIAA sleeper teams who could make noise in the playoffs

You can always count on an upset (or several) in the MIAA postseason. Even though last season saw the top two seeds battle for the…
Read More

11 standouts, takeaways from Cushing’s comeback win over Kimball Union

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — If there was one game that encapsulated the Max Dineen (Brentwood, N.H.) experience, it was likely Saturday. After being down two goals…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter