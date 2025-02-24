Boys prep rankings: The final top 10 before the postseason

Drew Keiver has 30 points in 23 games for No. 1 Deerfield. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Here we are — the final New England boys prep hockey rankings of the regular season. Come Sunday, the brackets will be out and the playoffs will get underway.

It's the best time of year.

But before all of that happens, we should look at where things stand entering the final week. And we aren't without our drama.

There is a new No. 1 team in the region. For weeks, Dexter Southfield held onto that No. 1 spot without much competition from below. Leave it to the 11th hour.

Elsewhere, the top 10 got a reshuffle and one new team entered.

Let's dive in for one final time.