Myles Brosnan had led Dexter to be a top team all season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

One week left. That's it. That's all that's left in the New England boys prep hockey regular season.

There's still quite a bit left. Most teams have two games this week. Lakes Region teams have their tournament, which happens right before brackets come out on Sunday, March 1.

But this is the final top 10.

There are a few tiers. The first two teams are in their own tier. The third-ranked squad is in its own tier. And then to me, everyone else (4-10) is in their own tier, which should make for a complete sprint to the Elite 8 finish line.

And, at the 11th hour, a new team joined the top 10.

Let's dive in.