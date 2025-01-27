Evan Nee leads St. Mark's in points with 24 through 15 games. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

"After Rivers on Saturday, [St. Mark's] faces Belmont Hill and St. George's over their next two games. Those two games will be key in determining if St. Mark's is an Elite 8 team or a high seed in the Small School Tournament."

That's what I wrote after the Lions edged out Rivers, 4-3, on Jan. 18. The Lions made a statement in those games over Belmont Hill and St. George's. There appears to be a certain answer to which tournament they will play in come March.

The rest of the top 10 also got a major makeover, as many teams dropped games. This week's top 10 is almost completely different from last week's.

Let's dive in.