Lucas Siomos leads all defensemen in points with 32. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Even with just a few weeks left in the New England boys prep hockey season, the top 10 is ever-changing.

The top team seems rather clear. Even teams 2-4 seem solidified. After that, however, is where things get interesting.

Teams are still rotating through the bottom half of our top 10, which also means the back half of the Elite 8 seeding.

Rivers, who made the Small School championship last season, is one of those teams making a legitimate case to be in the Elite 8 in the final month. Kimball Union, the reigning Elite 8 champs, are also trying to get into the 'Definite' category for this year's Elite 8.

Let's dive into the latest rankings.