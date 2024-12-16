Brunswick started the season 5-0-1 and jumps in our latest top 10. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

One of the big goals that boys prep players have entering the holiday tournaments is to perform well in front of the scouts in attendance. Whether it's college coaches, junior executives or NHL scouts, players want to bring their best.

Another goal is to end the first month on a high.

Kimball Union won the Flood-Marr Tournament last season. Two months later, the Wildcats were Elite 8 champs. Kent won the Avon Old Farms Holiday Classic. Two months later, Kent won the Large School Tournament. Canterbury won the Barber Memorial Tournament. Two months later, Canterbury won the Small School Tournament.

Winning your holiday tournament means a lot. It also means a lot for the top 10.

Entering the holiday tournament, it was another weird week for boys prep hockey with results all over the map. A good example is Kent, which got crushed by Brunswick, 7-2, on Tuesday but followed it up with a 5-2 win at Frederick Gunn and a big 4-2 win over Salisbury.

That's just the way life is early in the season.

Before we get to the rankings, click or tap here to access the full schedule for all boys holiday tournaments. That page will have live results throughout the weekend.

Let's dive into the rankings.