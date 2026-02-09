Michael Delaney notched a hat trick to lift Holderness past Kimball Union. (Max Paro/Holderness)

On March 1, the brackets for the New England boys prep hockey tournaments will be announced. That leaves just three weeks between then and now.

Those weeks will fly. But there will be a lot of meaningful hockey played in those 20 days.

This season, the top 10 has regularly changed. Even as some teams have solidified in certain areas, others haven't. The final few spots have been a revolving door all season.

That's why it's not a big shock that Holderness has squeezed its way back into the top 10.

Let's dive into the latest rankings.