Connor Davis leads Salisbury in points with 20. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

As the New England boys prep hockey season rolls along, we're getting a better idea of the top teams.

Dexter Southfield, Avon Old Farms, Kimball Union and Brunswick have done enough to safely be in our top four (for now).

As for spots 5-10, much has changed — and much will continue to change. Multiple matchups over the last week resulted in changes to this area. There are even a handful of teams just outside the top 10 who have legitimate cases to be inside.

Let's dive in.