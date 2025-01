Belmont Hill is back in our top 10. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

They don't carry the same hype as the pre-Christmas holiday tournaments, but there were multiple action-packed New England boys prep hockey showcases this past weekend.

Those had the biggest impact on our latest ranking.

It's an exciting time in the prep season. Conference play picks up quite a bit over the next few weeks. The postseason is roughly two months away, so seeding becomes a storyline, too.

Let's dive into our latest rankings.