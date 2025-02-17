Cushing celebrated a big week that moved it into the top 10. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The end of the New England boys prep hockey season usually features a few twists and turns. But this season feels different.

Take last week as an example.

Kimball Union lost twice. So did Berkshire and Avon Old Farms. All three have been top-10 mainstays. On the other side, Holderness responded to a KUA loss on Feb. 7 by beating Tilton and then trouncing the Wildcats this past week.

Cushing looked like a safe bet for the Small School Tournament early last week. Come this past weekend, the Penguins sit in the No. 7 spot if the Elite 8 began today, according to USHR.

Let's dive into the latest rankings.