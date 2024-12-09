Boys prep rankings: A week of chaos shakes up the top 10

CJ Watroba has seven points in his first five games for Kimball Union. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Chaos was the theme of the first week of New England boys prep hockey, and it was even prevalent in the handful of games played before Thanksgiving.

There were multiple top-10 clashes and upsets. Various teams have already made statements.

A great example of the chaos comes from Phillips Exeter, a non-top-10 team. Exeter lost to BB&N, 3-2, on Wednesday. Just four days later, the Big Red tied Frederick Gunn, 2-2, on the final day of the Exeter Invitational.

It's a wide-open field.

Let's dive into our first in-season top 10.