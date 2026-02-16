Cushing has won seven of its last eight. (Gary Fournier)

It's no secret that the New England boys prep hockey rankings have been rocky this season.

They change weekly. Daily even. It feels like the JSPR changes more than the stock market. This is my fourth year covering prep hockey, and this is by far the craziest season due to the parity.

This week, a team in the top five fell out of the top 10, while a prominent squad that looked to be out of it is now inside the top 10 and hunting for the Elite 8.

After teams No. 1 and 2 in this top 10, which are the easiest to rank this season, only one team stayed in the same spot.

Let's dive in.