Brunswick's Joey Salandra (far right) celebrates with Cam Minella (left) and Mason St. Louis. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Through a month and a half, the boys prep hockey season has certainly been interesting.

Some different teams are near the top while other longstanding powers slumped through their opening stretch. The holiday tournament winners weren’t a huge shock, although Phillips Andover finally won its first Flood-Marr Tournament.

I’m not sure there’s a bonafide favorite yet. Kimball Union and Cushing were the two big dogs last season, as they met in the Elite 8 final. The No. 1 spot will likely change throughout the rest of the season.

On an individual performance level, there have been numerous young guns who are making their mark. And, even as prep gets younger, some older, NHL Draft-eligible seniors are standing out and making scouts take notice.

Here’s a look at what we’ve learned so far this season — and what may lie ahead.