Boys prep hockey: Preseason All-NEPSAC Teams

Ethan Gardula posted 26 points in 24 games last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Every winter in New England, dozens of prep school hockey players step up and make names for themselves at their respective schools and across the region.

This year is poised to be no different. While prep hockey might be down and there won’t be as many NHL draft picks out of the circuit come next June in Nashville, there are still plenty of talented players across campuses.

The 2022-23 New England Hockey Journal Preseason All-NEPSAC Teams were chosen based on hundreds of viewings of these players during past prep seasons, fall hockey and summer showcases and camps.

Due to already posting the Preseason NEPSAC All-Rookie Team, only returning players were eligible for first, second or third-team accolades.