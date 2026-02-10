Caiden Pellegrino leads the region in points. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

One of the top storylines in New England boys prep hockey every season is who the best players are.

Last year, Rivers star Carter Meyer (Winchester, Mass.) won Player of the Year after posting 70 points and leading the Red Wings to the Elite 8 semifinal. Kimball Union's Jack Sadowski (Arlington, Mass.) won it the year before after posting 87 points and leading the Wildcats to an Elite 8 title. Current Boston College Eagles forward Landan Resendes (Marlboro, Mass.) won it in 2022-23 after notching 54 points and helping Cushing make the Elite 8 championship.

It's impossible to pick out the winner now. There is still so much hockey left to be played, and it will become more meaningful by the week.

Typically, Player of the Year candidates thrive in the final stretch of the season and the playoffs (usually the Elite 8).

As things stand, entering mid-February, these skaters have the strongest cases. Players can still make their way into consideration with strong finishes.

I included goalies in this story even though we do a Goalie of the Year.

Let's dive in.