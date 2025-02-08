Pope Francis and Reading have been near the top of the MIAA all season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

On Feb. 23, 2024, I published a story titled, "6 boys MIAA teams who could upset top seeds in D1 tournament."

The sixth team on that list was Winchester, who went all the way to TD Garden and was a goal shy of winning a state title. Crazily enough, the MIAA did not give me the postseason script.

I will likely come out with a similar story at the end of this season. But as we dive deeper into February, it's a good time to take stock of where things are for this season's MIAA Division 1 boys hockey tournament.

There is a lot of parity. But as I've mentioned in the last two rankings, the top 10 teams are defined (or as defined as they can be this time of year).

In this story, we'll look at the tournament favorites, the teams who will contend near the top and some sleeper teams who could make a whole bunch of noise further down the depth chart. The order in which the teams are listed is the order in which I think those teams have a shot at the title if the tournament began today.

Let's dive in.