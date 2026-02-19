Jaxson Fleming has been the backbone for Catholic Memorial. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The boys MIAA regular season is finished. It was an exciting season filled with unexpected results.

It wasn't one of those years where there was a huge battle for the top spot — Catholic Memorial has had a grasp on that all season. The No. 2 spot changed a bit, but St. John's Prep ultimately got back to it in the second half and hasn't let go.

Spots No. 3-10? Always changing.

Before the brackets release on Saturday, it's worth looking at the top 10 teams in Massachusetts. It's an impressive feat that two teams in Division 2 were so good that I had to include them in my top 10.

Let's dive in for the final time.