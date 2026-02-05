Boys MIAA rankings: The Division 2 teams transform the top 10

Teddy Shuman is a top defenseman for Canton. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

This is the first year I've included Division 2 teams in my boys MIAA hockey rankings.

It's partially due to wanting to give Division 2 (or any teams not in Division 1) some representation. There are some very good teams there.

But it's also because before the season, there was quite a bit of hype around Tewksbury and Canton. The rosters were loaded and both had cases to be as good — or better — than some top Division 1 teams.

We got confirmation this past week of how good those two squads actually are. They upended our top 10 this week.

Let's dive in.