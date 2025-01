Mason Luciano had a big week for St. John's Prep. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

One of the big themes of the first month and a half of MIAA Division 1 boys hockey was that some of the normal powers have been struggling.

With new faces in bigger roles, things often take time to come together. That was the case with St. John's Prep.

The Eagles responded with a big week. They look to be finding their groove at the right time.

Two new teams joined our top 10 this week.

Let's dive in.