JR Goldstein is a leader on defense for St. John's Prep. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

St. John's Prep had a tough first half of January. After beating St. Mary's Lynn, the Eagles lost to St. John's Shrewsbury, Catholic Memorial and Xaverian.

Head coach Kris Hanson's team, however, has recently turned a new leaf.

After beating Malden Catholic on Jan. 18, SJP is red hot. The Eagles took down BC High and followed that up with massive victories against then-No. 4 St. John's Shrewsbury and No. 1 Catholic Memorial over the last week.

SJP is regularly a Division 1 tournament favorite. It looks like it will be right back there again.

Elsewhere in the top 10, the first round of the Ed Burns Tournament had a big impact, creating something that's never happened before in these rankings.

Let's dive in.