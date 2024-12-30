Hingham took down Archbishop Williams in a thriller on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Parity is the most accurate word to describe the boys MIAA hockey season so far.

Some powerhouses from the last two seasons have taken a hit. There are many established talents long gone and new faces counted on to step up. It's happened in some cases but not in others. So goes life in high school hockey.

There were various high-end clashes over the last two weeks. Some took place in the days before Christmas, while most happened after in tournaments. The notable ones were the Pete Frates Winter Classic, the Arrow Sports Group High School Hockey Holiday Classic and the My Hockey Live Cup.

After the top four, I had an extremely difficult time ranking Nos. 5-10. Some teams just missed it who easily have cases for spots No. 9 and 10.

Nevertheless, these are my top 10 Division 1 boys MIAA teams entering 2025.