New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

Boys MIAA rankings: Is Xaverian turning a corner?

Avatar photo
By

Xaverian's Braden Pinkham (left) celebrates with Liam Doherty in Sunday's win over SJP. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It's a vital time in the MIAA Division 1 boys hockey world.

The Catholic Conference Showcase was this past weekend, pitting some of the best teams in the MIAA against each other. Two of the three results were upsets and each of the games had an impact on these rankings.

That was Sunday. On Monday, the top two teams in the MIAA power rankings went head-to-head.

This coming weekend, the top public schools will do battle at the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament. That will undoubtedly impact these rankings quite a bit.

Let's dive into the latest top 10.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Boys MIAA rankings: Is Xaverian turning a corner?

It's a vital time in the MIAA Division 1 boys hockey world. The Catholic Conference Showcase was this past weekend, pitting some of the best…
Read More
Marshfield hockey with the Ed Burns Coffee Pot

2025 Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament: Full schedule, results

One of the best high school hockey showcases around the MIAA begins in just a few days. The Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament, which annually…
Read More
Violet Carroll

Girls prep midseason report: Surprises, questions and more before stretch run

It’s the busiest stretch of the girls prep hockey season, and the postseason is on the horizon. There has been no shortage of parity in…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter