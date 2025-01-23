Xaverian's Braden Pinkham (left) celebrates with Liam Doherty in Sunday's win over SJP. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It's a vital time in the MIAA Division 1 boys hockey world.

The Catholic Conference Showcase was this past weekend, pitting some of the best teams in the MIAA against each other. Two of the three results were upsets and each of the games had an impact on these rankings.

That was Sunday. On Monday, the top two teams in the MIAA power rankings went head-to-head.

This coming weekend, the top public schools will do battle at the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament. That will undoubtedly impact these rankings quite a bit.

Let's dive into the latest top 10.