New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

Boys MIAA rankings: How the top 10 looks after a week of play

Avatar photo
By

Xaverian's Max Larosa scored his first two career goals against Duxbury on Wednesday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

We're roughly one week into the boys MIAA hockey season. Some teams have played upwards of three games, while others won't be in action until Saturday.

But the majority of teams have played at least once, so what better time than now to take stock of the top 10?

There weren't a lot of high-ranking matchups, but one actually got a newcomer into our rankings. This coming week, however, features several big clashes.

So, for the first time this season, let's dive into the top 10 teams in boys MIAA hockey.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Nobles

Full schedules, results for 2024 girls prep hockey holiday tournaments

The holiday season is here, and naturally, the prep hockey focus begins to shift toward the holiday tournaments. On Thursday, Dec. 19, the 41st annual…
Read More

Full schedules, results for 2024 boys prep hockey holiday tournaments

Don't wait until Dec. 19, 20 and 21 to do your holiday shopping. Not because the stores will be packed, but because that's the weekend…
Read More

Boys MIAA rankings: How the top 10 looks after a week of play

We're roughly one week into the boys MIAA hockey season. Some teams have played upwards of three games, while others won't be in action until…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter