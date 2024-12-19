Xaverian's Max Larosa scored his first two career goals against Duxbury on Wednesday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

We're roughly one week into the boys MIAA hockey season. Some teams have played upwards of three games, while others won't be in action until Saturday.

But the majority of teams have played at least once, so what better time than now to take stock of the top 10?

There weren't a lot of high-ranking matchups, but one actually got a newcomer into our rankings. This coming week, however, features several big clashes.

So, for the first time this season, let's dive into the top 10 teams in boys MIAA hockey.