BC High has been rolling of late. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The top 10 teams seem to be rather defined in MIAA Division 1 boys hockey; how they're ordered is not.

There were a plethora of top-10 matchups over the last week and the results, ironically enough, made putting a top 10 together even more difficult.

I mentioned this in my boys MIAA tournament forecast last week, but the number of contenders for winning the tournament this season is high. I wouldn't be shocked if any of these teams won it all come March.

Let's dive into the latest rankings.