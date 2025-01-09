Boys MIAA rankings: Arlington, Catholic Memorial shake up top five

Liam McKinney embraces with Jack McCourt during Catholic Memorial's win over Xaverian. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The MIAA Division 1 boys hockey schedule has hit its stride. We're past the post-Christmas tournaments and into the beginning of divisional play.

While there is a lot of parity in and around the top 10, I don't think there's any dispute on which team is No. 1. We'll get into that.

Since we did our last rankings on Dec. 30, multiple top-10 matchups have shaken up the top 10. A couple of new teams that have dominated so far have entered our "in the hunt" section.

It's been an eventful 10 days.

Let's dive into the latest rankings.