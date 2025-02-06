Boys MIAA rankings: Arlington, Belmont gain ground in top 10

Kurt Beck celebrates scoring a goal against Reading on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The last week provided some clarity in MIAA Division 1 boys hockey. There's a clear No. 1 team in the state.

Another area that we've gotten clarity on is we seem to have a defined top 10 teams. It was the theme of last week's rankings, as no team dropped out. That was the case again this week as the gap between teams 1-10 and teams 11-14 widened even more.

Could it change? Maybe. But there isn't much time left for that to happen.

But from teams 3-10, things are far from clear.

Let's dive into the latest rankings.