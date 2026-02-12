New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

Boys MIAA rankings: A massive shake-up in penultimate top 10

Avatar photo
By

Nate Vitarisi has a whopping 29 points from the blue line for Reading. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The boys MIAA hockey tournament brackets come out in nine days. It will come quickly.

But there is quite a bit to get to before then. The Buddy Ferreira Classic will have an impact on the seeding, as will games like Catholic Memorial and Pope Francis on Saturday.

The top four remained the same this week. Ho hum, right?

Wrong.

Spots 5-10 got a complete makeover, and I have more questions than answers with those teams. The margins are razor-thin. Those teams could undoubtedly swap spots next week in our final rankings.

Let's dive into our penultimate rankings.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Boys MIAA rankings: A massive shake-up in penultimate top 10

The boys MIAA hockey tournament brackets come out in nine days. It will come quickly. But there is quite a bit to get to before…
Read More

Conn. boys rankings: Changes to the middle of the top 10

In what has been a fairly chalky season in Connecticut boys’ hockey, we’ve finally got some movement in our top 10. New Canaan, Darien and…
Read More
Caroline Averill

Girls prep: 26 candidates for Player of the Year

The Player of the Year race is always a fun storyline to track throughout the girls prep season. Which players are lighting the scoresheet on…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter