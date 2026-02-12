Nate Vitarisi has a whopping 29 points from the blue line for Reading. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The boys MIAA hockey tournament brackets come out in nine days. It will come quickly.

But there is quite a bit to get to before then. The Buddy Ferreira Classic will have an impact on the seeding, as will games like Catholic Memorial and Pope Francis on Saturday.

The top four remained the same this week. Ho hum, right?

Wrong.

Spots 5-10 got a complete makeover, and I have more questions than answers with those teams. The margins are razor-thin. Those teams could undoubtedly swap spots next week in our final rankings.

Let's dive into our penultimate rankings.