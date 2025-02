Catholic Memorial ended its season on a hot streak. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Leave it to the final week of the MIAA Division 1 boys hockey regular season for there to be the first big battle for the No. 1 spot.

Pope Francis has been the No. 1 team for the majority of the season. Teams Nos. 2-10 have fluctuated weekly, but the Cardinals have been the steady team at No. 1.

Until this week.

Catholic Memorial has been on an incredible hot streak to end the season and beat Pope Francis on Saturday. But was it enough to unseat the season-long No. 1 team?