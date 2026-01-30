Max LaRosa and Xaverian are 13-2-0 through 15 games. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There is nothing better than the MIAA boys hockey tournament. Come the end of February, teams will dream of a state title.

Come mid-March, a much smaller group of teams will have the chance to actually win it.

But that’s far away. As we sit in late January, we have a pretty good idea of the MIAA Division 1 boys hockey landscape. There are the top teams, the next group of teams and then the sleepers for the tournament.

In the past two years, the favorites have been the final ones standing — St. John’s Prep in 2024 and Catholic Memorial last year. But Winchester and St. John’s Shrewsbury, two lower seeds, have been the recent runner-ups.

This should set up for a phenomenal final finish come the end. This story will focus just on Division 1.