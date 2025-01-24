Pope Francis has had a fantastic start to its season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The best word to describe the Division 1 boys MIAA season so far is parity.

Through a month and a half, the rankings have changed a lot. There have been upsets and a revolving list of teams in the top five.

There is, however, a clear No. 1 team. At least so far.

It’s also been an interesting season in terms of private schools who are used to being at the top facing some hard times to open the season. We’ll get into that in this story.

Here’s a look at what we’ve seen so far this season and we’ll get into some storylines to watch going forward.