Boys Mass. Hockey Festival: Selections announced for 2023 Select Camps

Gavin Cornforth spent the 2022-23 season with Dubuque in the USHL. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

For the past two weekends, players across the 2006, 2007 and 2008 birth years have competed at the Boys Mass. Hockey Festival for spots in USA Hockey Select Camps this summer.

The time has finally come for selections.

Ten forwards, five defensemen and two goalies were picked for the '08s, while the '07s got seven forwards, four defensemen and one goalie, and the '06s had nine forwards, five defensemen and one goalie.

All select camps will be played in Amherst, N.Y. Here's the full schedule for select camps:

Select 17 (2006): June 22-28

Select 16 (2007): July 7-13

Select 15 (2008): July 15-20

Select 15 Goalie Camp (2008): July 12-25

Let's dive into the selections. All players are listed in alphabetical order.