From left: Anthony Palmer and Max Yakub have Avon Old Farms in a good spot for the Elite 8. (Avon Old Farms School)

This can be a bit of a dangerous exercise given how fast things change, but we're in the final month of the New England boys prep hockey season, so we must do it.

It's time to look at the Elite 8 race.

When I did this at this time last year, Kimball Union was projected as an Elite 8 team, while Rivers was far out. Those two teams swapped over the next few weeks, with KUA eventually winning the Small School tournament and Rivers reaching the Elite 8 semifinal game.

All of these teams were selected based on the projected final JSPR as of Thursday morning. The records listed are NEPSIHA, which counts towards JSPR and seeding the Elite 8.

Let's dive in.