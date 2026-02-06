New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Boys Elite 8 forecast: How might the bracket look entering the final month?

Avatar photo
By

From left: Anthony Palmer and Max Yakub have Avon Old Farms in a good spot for the Elite 8. (Avon Old Farms School)

This can be a bit of a dangerous exercise given how fast things change, but we're in the final month of the New England boys prep hockey season, so we must do it.

It's time to look at the Elite 8 race.

When I did this at this time last year, Kimball Union was projected as an Elite 8 team, while Rivers was far out. Those two teams swapped over the next few weeks, with KUA eventually winning the Small School tournament and Rivers reaching the Elite 8 semifinal game.

All of these teams were selected based on the projected final JSPR as of Thursday morning. The records listed are NEPSIHA, which counts towards JSPR and seeding the Elite 8.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Annabelle Curran

12 standouts, takeaways from King Philip’s upset of No. 5 Duxbury

KINGSTON, Mass. — King Philip bent but didn't break. The Warriors clung to a one-goal lead as Duxbury generated all kinds of pressure in the…
Read More

Boys Elite 8 forecast: How might the bracket look entering the final month?

This can be a bit of a dangerous exercise given how fast things change, but we're in the final month of the New England boys…
Read More

Boys MIAA rankings: The Division 2 teams transform the top 10

This is the first year I've included Division 2 teams in my boys MIAA hockey rankings. It's partially due to wanting to give Division 2…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter