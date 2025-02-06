Both Avon Old Farms and Berkshire are battling for an Elite 8 spot. (Avon Old Farms School)

We're into February and the New England boys prep hockey playoffs are less than a month away.

That means Elite 8 watch is on.

Kimball Union, which won the Elite 8 last season, is back in the mix. Cushing has been to the last two Elite 8 finals, losing both. The Penguins are in the ballpark this season, but definitely not a sure bet.

Last season, St. Sebastian's entered the final month 13-6-1 and was a bubble Elite 8 team. The Arrows found their way to the No. 8 seed, almost taking down Cushing in the quarterfinals.

There are a plethora of bubble teams (that's where the fun is) this season, along with many teams who will be top contenders to win the big dance.

The Elite 8 is picked through an algorithm called JSPR, comparable to the PairWise rankings that help set the NCAA tournament field. I picked the top 16 teams and made my case for why each has a shot at being in the Elite 8 dance.

All of these teams were picked according to the projected final JSPR as of Thursday, Feb. 6.

Let's dive in.