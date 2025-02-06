New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Boys Elite 8 forecast: How does the bracket look entering the final month?

Avatar photo
By

Both Avon Old Farms and Berkshire are battling for an Elite 8 spot. (Avon Old Farms School)

We're into February and the New England boys prep hockey playoffs are less than a month away.

That means Elite 8 watch is on.

Kimball Union, which won the Elite 8 last season, is back in the mix. Cushing has been to the last two Elite 8 finals, losing both. The Penguins are in the ballpark this season, but definitely not a sure bet.

Last season, St. Sebastian's entered the final month 13-6-1 and was a bubble Elite 8 team. The Arrows found their way to the No. 8 seed, almost taking down Cushing in the quarterfinals.

There are a plethora of bubble teams (that's where the fun is) this season, along with many teams who will be top contenders to win the big dance.

The Elite 8 is picked through an algorithm called JSPR, comparable to the PairWise rankings that help set the NCAA tournament field. I picked the top 16 teams and made my case for why each has a shot at being in the Elite 8 dance.

All of these teams were picked according to the projected final JSPR as of Thursday, Feb. 6.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Boys Elite 8 forecast: How does the bracket look entering the final month?

We're into February and the New England boys prep hockey playoffs are less than a month away. That means Elite 8 watch is on. Kimball…
Read More
Maddie Cronan

Top girls prep performers from Jan. 29-Feb. 4

We're hitting the final stretch of the girls prep hockey regular season. As the tournaments loom, some teams like Deerfield and Groton are getting hot…
Read More

13 standouts, takeaways from Nobles’ 6-3 win over Thayer

DEDHAM, Mass. — Thayer opened the second period on a power play. The Tigers had scored a goal to tie the game before the end…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter