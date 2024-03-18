Matthew Carrera hoists the MIAA D2 boys trophy for Boston Latin. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — It didn't matter that Boston Latin was the No. 11 seed in the MIAA D2 boys tournament and Tewksbury was No. 1. It didn't matter that Tewksbury entered Sunday's title game having won its last eight. It didn't matter that Tewksbury was the much better team. It didn't matter that Tewksbury had previously beat Boston Latin twice this season by a combined score of 10-3.

And it certainly didn't matter that Tewksbury had a lead entering the third period.

Because Boston Latin made sure none of that mattered, upsetting Tewksbury, 4-2, to win the MIAA D2 boys title on Sunday night. It's Boston Latin's first state title since 2005.

Tewksbury held a 2-1 lead with five minutes to play in the game. That was when the Wolfpack unleashed a scoring onslaught.