New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

Boston Latin stuns Tewksbury for MIAA D2 boys title

Avatar photo
By

Matthew Carrera hoists the MIAA D2 boys trophy for Boston Latin. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — It didn't matter that Boston Latin was the No. 11 seed in the MIAA D2 boys tournament and Tewksbury was No. 1. It didn't matter that Tewksbury entered Sunday's title game having won its last eight. It didn't matter that Tewksbury was the much better team. It didn't matter that Tewksbury had previously beat Boston Latin twice this season by a combined score of 10-3.

And it certainly didn't matter that Tewksbury had a lead entering the third period.

Because Boston Latin made sure none of that mattered, upsetting Tewksbury, 4-2, to win the MIAA D2 boys title on Sunday night. It's Boston Latin's first state title since 2005.

Tewksbury held a 2-1 lead with five minutes to play in the game. That was when the Wolfpack unleashed a scoring onslaught.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Boston Latin stuns Tewksbury for MIAA D2 boys title

BOSTON — It didn't matter that Boston Latin was the No. 11 seed in the MIAA D2 boys tournament and Tewksbury was No. 1. It didn't…
Read More

MIAA D2 boys hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

It's time for the MIAA boys Division 2 hockey state tournament. Tewksbury locked up the No. 1 seed after going 17-3-0 on the season, while…
Read More
Duxbury

Full schedule for 2024 MIAA hockey championships

To some, St. Patrick's Day comes to mind when they think of March 17. But for some of the state's best high school hockey players…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter