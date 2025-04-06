New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Boston Jr. Eagles beat Chicago Mission for 14U Tier I girls national championship

Avatar photo
By

Joelle Burns and Maggie Chudzinski
Joelle Burns (middle) and Maggie Chudzinski (2) celebrate Chudzinski's third-period equalizer. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Keagan Gray was there when her team needed her most, again. 

Out past the top of her crease, the Boston Jr. Eagles goaltender stared down Chicago Mission forward Samantha Bonarek skating toward her in the bottom of the fourth round of the shootout.

With the game on the line, Gray (Canton, Mass.) read Bonarek the whole way making a left-pad save and lifting the Jr. Eagles to a 2-1 win in USA Hockey's 14U Tier 1 girls national championship.

Cassie Ling (Needham, Mass.) scored the deciding goal in the shootout, reaching around Chicago goalie Quinn Kelly to tuck a forehand bid before Gray locked it down.

