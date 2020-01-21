Boston Imperials Hockey Academy at Matignon High coming next year

Boston Imperials have got a new academy. (courtesy)

The Boston Imperials Hockey Academy at Matignon High is the latest academy model full-season midget hockey program coming to the region, New England Hockey Journal has learned.

The partnership between Boston Imperials Hockey Club and Matignon High, a school in Cambridge, Mass., became official Tuesday morning.

Worcester, Mass., native Nate Bostic will be the Academy Director of the new program that will have national bound full-season teams at the 18-U, 16-U and 15 Pure levels. It is expected that the three midget teams will play an independent schedule, but will compete in many of the top tournaments and showcases in the region.