New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Boston Imperials Hockey Academy at Matignon High coming next year

By

Boston Imperials have got a new academy. (courtesy)

The Boston Imperials Hockey Academy at Matignon High is the latest academy model full-season midget hockey program coming to the region, New England Hockey Journal has learned.

The partnership between Boston Imperials Hockey Club and Matignon High, a school in Cambridge, Mass., became official Tuesday morning.

Worcester, Mass., native Nate Bostic will be the Academy Director of the new program that will have national bound full-season teams at the 18-U, 16-U and 15 Pure levels. It is expected that the three midget teams will play an independent schedule, but will compete in many of the top tournaments and showcases in the region.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

5 takeaways: Avon Old Farms 6, Kent School 0

AVON, Conn. — It's hard to imagine anyone saw that coming. Sure, Avon Old Farms is having a tremendous season, but Kent is right up…
Read More

BC-BU game a dream come true for Hardman

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Mike Hardman was the only Boston College freshman to get on the score sheet Saturday night as the Eagles defeated archival…
Read More

2021 NHL Draft: Top American prospects

The 2021 NHL Draft is just over 17 months away, but it is never too early to begin looking at the top American prospects. A…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter