Jerry York has won four national titles with Boston College. (Getty Images)

Legendary Boston College coach Jerry York was named to the Class of 2020 for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and will be formally inducted in December 2021 along with Dean Blais, Tony Granato and Jenny Potter.

York will become the 10th Eagle overall and third BC head coach to earn induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, joining two of his predecessors John "Snooks" Kelley (1974) and Len Ceglarski (1992). He was enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame last November in Toronto, becoming the first-ever inductee to coach exclusively at the NCAA level.

The 2020-21 season will mark York's 49th as a Division 1 head coach and his 27th at BC. College hockey's all-time winningest coach with 1,091 career wins, his legendary career has spanned 26 years (1994-present) at his alma mater, 15 years (1979-94) at Bowling Green, and seven years (1972-79) at Clarkson