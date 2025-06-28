James Hagens was a freshman at Boston College this past season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

He’s not from here, but he sure can’t seem to get away from New England.

James Hagens, a native of Hauppauge, N.Y., was selected seventh by the Boston Bruins in the NHL Draft on Friday night.

Hagens spent last season at Boston College, posting 11 goals and 37 points in 37 games as a freshman. He typically centered the top line between Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) and Gabe Perreault.

Growing up, Hagens skated with the Long Island Royals before making his way to Mount St. Charles in Woonsocket, R.I., for his 14U season.