New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

Boston College center James Hagens selected No. 7 by the Bruins in NHL Draft

Avatar photo
By

James Hagens was a freshman at Boston College this past season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

He’s not from here, but he sure can’t seem to get away from New England.

James Hagens, a native of Hauppauge, N.Y., was selected seventh by the Boston Bruins in the NHL Draft on Friday night.

Hagens spent last season at Boston College, posting 11 goals and 37 points in 37 games as a freshman. He typically centered the top line between Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) and Gabe Perreault.

Growing up, Hagens skated with the Long Island Royals before making his way to Mount St. Charles in Woonsocket, R.I., for his 14U season.

Advertisement

At Mount, Hagens had 27 goals and 57 points in 27 games at the 14U level during his first season. He followed that up by exploding for 54 goals and 115 points in 54 games as a 15O, which helped him earn a spot on the U.S. National Team Development Program the following season.

Hagens had a strong U17 year with the program, scoring 26 goals and tallying 66 points in 43 games, while also seeing some time on the U18 team. Once on the U18 team full-time in 2023-24, he posted 39 goals and 102 points in 58 games.

Most notably, he set a record for most points at the U18 World Championship, scoring nine goals and finishing with 22 points in seven games.

READ MORE: Our profile on James Hagens from February 2024

It’s not confirmed yet where Hagens will be next season, but going back to Boston College for his sophomore year is the likely spot.

Hagens is the highest selection by the Bruins since they took Tyler Seguin second overall in 2010.

Related Articles

Boston College center James Hagens selected No. 7 by the Bruins in NHL Draft

He's not from here, but he sure can't seem to get away from New England. James Hagens, a native of Hauppauge, N.Y., was selected seventh…
Read More
Ed Bourget

RinkWise podcast: BB&N’s Ed Bourget on development and recruiting

Ed Bourget is a lifer at BB&N. After Bourget (Shrewsbury, Mass.) was a standout at Shrewsbury High, he played prep school hockey at BB&N, graduating…
Read More

9 uncommitted standouts from Week 3 of Foxboro Prep League

FOXBORO, Mass. — The third week of Foxboro Prep League games got underway on Wednesday night at the Foxboro Sports Center. USA Hockey's Select 16…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter