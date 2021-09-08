Mason Lohrei earned the USHL's top defenseman award with 19 goals and 59 points in 48 games last season. (Green Bay Gamblers)

The final feature in the Boston Bruins prospects series focuses on the amateur/unsigned defensemen and goalie in the organization’s system.

Listing criteria is any player drafted between the 2018-21 NHL Entry Drafts. The players are ranked subjectively based on long-term NHL potential.

Mason Lohrei is Boston’s top prospect on defense in the organization, and is primed to play a significant role at Ohio State this season. He has a higher ceiling of any defender, to include the players who are signed and playing pro hockey in 2021-22.

What follows is the analysis of his game and NHL potential, along with the others in the system.