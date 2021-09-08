The final feature in the Boston Bruins prospects series focuses on the amateur/unsigned defensemen and goalie in the organization’s system.
Listing criteria is any player drafted between the 2018-21 NHL Entry Drafts. The players are ranked subjectively based on long-term NHL potential.
Mason Lohrei is Boston’s top prospect on defense in the organization, and is primed to play a significant role at Ohio State this season. He has a higher ceiling of any defender, to include the players who are signed and playing pro hockey in 2021-22.
What follows is the analysis of his game and NHL potential, along with the others in the system.